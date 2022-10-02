On the latest edition of, Wrestling With Freddie former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his love of WWE’s Sami Zayn, and how he finds the Honorary Uce to be the greatest performer in the entire world. Check out his full thoughts on Zayn in the highlights below.

How Sami Zayn is like a major movie star:

“No one will believe me when I say this, but Sami Zayn is the lead of ‘Friday Night SmackDown,’ he is. He’s the Cary Grant of this movie; he’s the Clark Gable of this movie. Dare I say he’s the 90s Freddie Prinze Jr. of that movie. I loved this. I thought it was so great.”

Calls him the greatest performer:

“[He’s] the greatest performer in the world. There’s Marlon Brando, there’s Bette Davis, and there’s Sami Zayn. And that’s not even in the right order.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)