Former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz recalled Vince McMahon’s comparison between WWE and Saturday Night Live during an appearance on Stories with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

SNL was started in 1975 and has been on the air since. Only three wrestlers have hosted the show – Hulk Hogan, The Rock (five times), and John Cena.

“Vince, I know, took a stance at a certain point where it’s like, ‘Well this is an entertainment show on television,'” Gewirtz said on “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.” “‘We’ve got to compare it to “Saturday Night Live,”‘ which is almost, almost, you know, at least in the ballpark of the same comp, as far as a long-running institution of a show that has a revolving cast and a revolving set of writers, and has the stars and the up-and-coming people.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc