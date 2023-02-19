Austin Theory is still your WWE United States Champion.
Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw Theory retain the WWE United States Title by winning the Men’s Chamber Match over Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest.
The Men’s Chamber opened up with Gargano and Rollins going at it, and ended with Theory pinning Rollins to get the win. Ford eliminated Reed first after a triple team by Ford, Gargano and Rollins. Priest pinned Gargano for the second elimination, but then Ford eliminated Priest, and Theory eventually eliminated Ford by stealing the pin from Rollins.
When it appeared Ford was injured by Rollins’ Stomp, officials and medics entered the ring to help Ford out. While the Chamber door was left open, Logan Paul ran in and took Rollins out. Paul had words with the referee and turned to leave, but then ran back over and put Rollins back down with the Stomp. Paul finally left the Chamber, which allowed Theory to pin Rollins for the win.
It’s believed that Rollins vs. Paul will take place at WrestleMania 39, while Theory vs. John Cena is also rumored.
Below are several shots of tonight’s Men’s Chamber from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:
The future or the present? 👀@_Theory1#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/MEjd1ZUs58
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
The heart and soul…@JohnnyGargano 💛#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/of0y8vtIPP
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
🔥 BURN IT DOWN 🔥@WWERollins #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Yyuq4CBP1L
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@MontezFordWWE dove off the top of the Elimination Chamber onto his opponents!#WWEChamber #USTitle pic.twitter.com/n4Y9aNB6F5
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
The trio of @MontezFordWWE, @JohnnyGargano & @WWERollins were super effective at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/bnlAjwv9BM
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
IT'S LOGAN PAUL!!!!@LoganPaul just cost @WWERollins the #USTitle at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/6xtDawHvnU
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
Umm… behind you @_Theory1! 😂@WWERollins @JohnnyGargano #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/r0DDwx7ekv
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2023
Chaos in @_Theory1’s #WWEChamber pod https://t.co/9xUFF2UMWp pic.twitter.com/FieNMxODf7
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2023
BRONSON REED 💪@BRONSONISHERE #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/4IxGAX4Jpw
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2023
Air Tez! @MontezFordWWE #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ym26cKzFkw
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2023
Johnny Wrestling launches @WWERollins off the #WWEChamber pod! 🤯@JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/rgP7TBRqMo
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2023
That boy strong 💪@BRONSONISHERE#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ofqU6e9jSd
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
The people's champ 🏆@MontezFordWWE#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/fW1kZmBS3g
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
Wylie Coyote Cam ❤️#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/2VRggLI4Wy
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
HOLY S***! 🤬@MontezFordWWE#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/8jFxJ3LNnC
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
🤝@WWERollins@JohnnyGargano#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/eO2MALbJCC
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
.@MontezFordWWE is making a STATEMENT tonight! 🚀#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/u1ctcnpwh6
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
.@LoganPaul JUST CURB STOMPED @WWERollins! 🤯#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/nEOX44C7hN
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
When pointin' season goes wrong 😭@LoganPaul#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/o2Mw9aGATR
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
Logan Paul just screwed Seth Rollins in Montreal! 😱@LoganPaul#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/VYoxW3zIME
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.