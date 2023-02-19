NJPW star Rocky Romero recently joined the Wrestling Observer for an in-depth conversation about the NJPW STRONG brand, and how Romero hoped to give the brand their own women’s division, a plan he says is a work in progress. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he hoped to build a women’s division for the NJPW STRONG brand:

I hoped with (NJPW) STRONG, that was gonna be another thing, when we were taping the show monthly was to actually build a women’s division on STRONG. That was gonna be my hope to do that so… It’s kind of changing with how we’re doing more of the iPay-Per-View route but I think we will get there. Obviously, having the IWGP Women’s Title on the show is very important so, and you know, we have a lot of wrestlers right now when we don’t have enough shows. We just don’t have enough shows just yet, you know, at least in America.

Says it’s a slow build and he hopes to add more women’s matches on NJPW STRONG cards in the future:

So I think eventually, that’ll be the hope is to have at least two-to-three women’s matches and like a true women’s division with New Japan of America… Bit by bit. We’ll get there step by step. Every show that becomes a success could become another show added later so you know, we’re doing one pay-per-view on Saturday. We might be able to do a smaller event on Sunday so that’ll create another opportunity to get different talent on both shows and also give the opportunity to shine a women’s division.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)