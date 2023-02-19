Bobby Lashley has defeated Brock Lesnar for a second time, but by disqualification.

Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw Lesnar and Lashley go at it in the second bout of the night. After multiple F5s and Spears from both men, Lesnar was put in The Hurt Lock for a second time. Lesnar began to fade, but then broke free with a low blow kick to put Lashley down. Referee Chad Patton then called the match by disqualification.

After the match, Lesnar attacked the referee with a F5 as fans cheered. He then hit Lashley with another F5, and brought Lashley to the floor to put him through the announce table with another F5. Fans chanted “holy shit!” for Lesnar as he grabbed the referee to put him onto what was left of the announce table with another F5.

This was the rubber match between Lesnar and Lashley. Their first singles match saw Lashley defeat then-WWE Champion Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, but then Lesnar defeated Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel in November 2022.

As noted before at this link, Friday’s go-home SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy take out Hit Row, then Wyatt issued a warning to the winner of Lesnar vs. Lashley. Wyatt will be back on next week’s SmackDown to host The Firefly Funhouse, where he will likely address the Lesnar vs. Lashley match.

Below are several shots from tonight’s Lesnar vs. Lashley match from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

The Beast and The All Mighty clash at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/3FWD2wwtL8 — WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023

Brock Lesnar is READY 😤#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/82DEMGSQJG — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023

BIG MEATY MEN 'BOUT TO SLAP MEAT 🥩#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/dwrRQ8XDuz — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023

When you have unlimited finishers 😅#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/fHOAI1xu7r — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023

The Beast stands tall in the end 🤠#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/RzuANbjIoT — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023

Brock Lesnar gonna Brock Lesnar! 😤#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/HzVaTT3K1H — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.