WWE has been working on a documentary that will tell the story of the post-9/11 edition of WWE SmackDown, which took place just two days after the attack in New York City, Pennsylvania and Virginia on September 11, 2001.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently mentioned the project during his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast. Waltman talked about being an in-studio guest on WWE’s The Bump for nWo Week last week.

“It was so nice. It was a really good experience,” Waltman said. “They had me sign some WWE Topps cards. This set of cards, they were gold plated. They told me the set cost $15,000. I sat down for some talking head stuff. They’re doing a documentary on the SmackDown after 9/11. I have vivid memories of all that. We were the first ones to do anything after that happened.”

The post-9/11 SmackDown was a significant event as it was the first public gathering after the 9/11 attack. The episode saw Waltman team up with Albert, as X-Factor, for a loss to WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons, The APA.

Waltman was asked by co-host Nick Hausman if he was scared about a potential attack on SmackDown that night.

“No. Obviously, I was traumatized like the rest of the nation,” Waltman said. “But as far as being scared for anything locally, no. I don’t like to get on planes too much anymore, but they made it worth it for me.”

Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life show drops every Thursday morning on all major podcast platforms, and in video form via YouTube.com/XPac at 3pm ET every Thursday.

(H/T to WrestlingInc)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.