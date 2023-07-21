WWE superstar Xavier Woods recently appeared on the It’s A Bit podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Logan Paul and Bad Bunny’s work in WWE and how both have put in the effort to be better than the typical celebrity wrestler. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Gives his thoughts on Logan Paul in WWE:

Against me? No, definitely not. Against some of the other people on the roster, they put on some good shows, but they come to me…it’s no offense, it’s not a bad thing. It’s a different skill set. They’re [Jake Paul & Logan Paul] very good. I would say that Logan has been crushing it and doing a great job. It’s always awesome to see people come in who are not necessarily from wrestling and give proper respect to wrestling.

Talks Bad Bunny putting in the work as a wrestler:

We had Bad Bunny doing some stuff with us recently, and he’s a huge wrestling fan. In the pandemic, we still had our show running out of [the ThunderDome]. He would come down, I would see him training in the back. ‘Oh, that’s Bad Bunny.’ He’s learning how to do this so he can be ready for when it’s his turn to go. As long as people are giving the right amount of respect to what we do, I think they’ll be successful when they’re coming in from an outside source, whether it’s music, YouTube, movies, podcasting, anything.

