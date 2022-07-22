Pro-wrestling star Xia Brookside recently posted on Twitter that she is taking independent bookings for the foreseeable future. Many fans quickly assumed this meant Brookside, who has been a featured player in NXT UK, was no longer with WWE.

Brookside would shoot this rumor down with a tweet earlier today. She writes, “Some of y’all are annoying. For all the nosy’s out there. I am still with WWE. We are allowed to do indie bookings as well.”

Some of y’all are annoying 🙄 For all the nosy’s out there. I am still with WWE. We are allowed to do indie bookings as well.😇 https://t.co/fm0PQXM7Lo — Xia Brookside ☆ (@XiaBrooksideWWE) July 21, 2022

Brookside joined WWE in 2018 as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic. As mentioned above she joined the NXT UK roster after that, and has fought unsuccessfully for the NXT UK women’s title on several occasions.