NXT star Xia Li will be making her debut as an amateur kickboxer at this weekend’s Combat Night Orlando event. The show will take place from the Gilt Nightclub in Orlando Florida and will be available on traditional pay per view.

Li will be fighting under her real name Zhao Xia, and taking on Anna Housel. Since both fighters are competing as amateurs they will be wearing headgear and not being paid.

