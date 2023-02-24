Zelina Vega has reacted to her character rating in the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game release.

The former Queen of the Ring and women’s tag champion is curious as to why she was given a rating of 74, which is one of the lower scores on the WWE roster. Vega doesn’t let it bother her too much because she believes the “ZV VIPs” will make her world champion regardless and help raise her score to 100. She’s also a fan of how realistic her character looks.

Love that I won the first ever Queen Of The Ring AND was Tag Team Champion but.. 74 👌🏽 love that for me. Whatevszzz, I know my ZV VIPs about to make me every champion and up my overall to 100 soooo. ANY WAYSSS I LOOK GOOD!

Vega returned to WWE back in 2022 after being released due to COVID cuts in 2020. Check out her tweet below.