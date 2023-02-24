Tegan Nox is reportedly set to work an injury angle on tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Nox is in town for tonight’s SmackDown, and booked for some sort of injury angle. It wasn’t clear if this is being done to write her off TV for a legitimate injury or not.

Nox returned to WWE on the December 2 SmackDown, and worked three TV bouts that month. She’s only worked two TV matches this year – her January 13 win over Xia Li, and then the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble. She has worked several non-televised live events since returning in December.

