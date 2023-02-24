WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball is reportedly gone from the company.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Kimball was let go after a Human Resources violation. He was immediately terminated following the violation last week.

Kimball came to WWE in August 2020 as the Vice President of Business Operations, after spending 9 years and 10 months with the UFC. He left UFC in August 2020 as their Vice President of Operations.

Kimball worked on WWE’s NIL program, among other ventures. He was promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development in June 2021, then Senior Vice President and Head of Talent Operations & Strategy in August 2022.

