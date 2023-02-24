Tamina is ready for The Rock to return to wrestling.

The WWE star spoke with Insider about her cousin, The Great One, coming back to the industry that made him a global juggernaut. She reveals that even Rocky’s mother wants to see him back in the squared circle, and later adds that he has been a mentor for her since she began her career with WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How everyone, even his mom, wants to see a return:

All of us, including his mama, want him to come back. I feel like everybody wants him to return. It’s what you were made to do, and born to do. Wrestling is a love.

Says he was a huge mentor to her:

Dwayne’s a huge mentor, you know, because when I first started, it was because of him. He’s a huge example. The way he is in interviews, that’s really him — he’s really that funny person. He’s that loving man, that husband, and he is that father. Like, his girls are crazy about their dad. You see him as a character, you see him as a superstar at WWE. It’s all these different things, but he’s an entrepreneur.

How proud she is of him:

He could probably become the next president for crying out loud, and I’m proud of him. You can never repay anybody back for any of that for the kind of love that they show you.

The Rock had been rumored to be facing Roman Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania 39 Hollywood, but was unable to make the match happen. At this time, it is not known if the Brahma Bull will ever get his showdown with the Tribal Chief.