Zoey Stark puts the WWE women’s division on notice.

Stark recently partnered up with Shayna Baszler, with the duo mentioning in several backstage interviews that they hope to become the tag team champions that the company deserves. This point was further put over when Stark took to social media and wrote the following:

Let’s call a spade a spade….the women’s tag division has been a joke for some time. @QoSBaszler and I will fix that.

In a separate tweet, Stark reflected on the poor luck the tag team women’s division has had and promises to be the antidote for that problem.

The titles went from a “karen” and her bodyguard to two girls who dance….its time to make the tag titles mean something and who better to do it with than @QoSBaszler.

