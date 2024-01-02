Shingo Takagi issues a challenge.

The top NJPW star and current reigning IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion spoke with Tokyo Sports ahead of his title defense at WrestleKingdom 18. Takagi states that he would love for AEW to send him someone to challenge him for his gold, assuming it retains at WrestleKingdom. He adds that he’s already defeated Trent Beretta and wants to face someone new.

I want to take full advantage of NEVER’s unopposed division. This year, Hiromu (Takahashi) has participated in various events with other organizations, but I want to do what I can only do now with all my heart. I want to show my strength against other organizations and overseas. I’m willing to have a title match in the U.S. if necessary. I won against Trent Beretta, so I want them to bring someone better from AEW.

Takagi previously wrestled for AEW at Forbidden Door 2022 and Forbidden Door 2023.