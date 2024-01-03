AEW has announced new matchups for the January 3rd edition of Dynamite, the first Dynamite of 2024.

Fresh off his victory over Dustin Rhodes at Words End Swerve Strickland will be battling Daniel Garcia, who also scored a win at Words End in tag team action.

Then, Mariah May, whose in-ring debut was announced last week, will be taking on Queen Amnita in singles-action.

TOMORROW, 1/3@PruCenter Newark, NJ

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@GarciaWrestling vs @swerveconfident 2 red hot stars fight for Wednesday Night's Spotlight on 2024's 1st Dynamite, both coming off Worlds End wins,

Daniel Garcia vs Swerve Strickland

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/QhAK6B1QAr — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 2, 2024

TOMORROW, 1/3@PruCenter Newark, NJ

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@MariahMayx vs Queen @amisylle International wrestling star Mariah May, inspired by her idol Timeless Toni Storm, makes her highly anticipated @AEW debut vs rising star Queen Aminata TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/eAVRSmZIpx — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 2, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/03 DYNAMITE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin for the AEW International Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

-Mariah May vs. Queen Amnita