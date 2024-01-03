WWE NXT Results 1/2/24

First Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Blair Davenport For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davenport backs Valkyria into the ropes. Strong lockup. Valkyria applies a wrist lock. Davenport reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyria. Valkyria lunges over Davenport. Davenport applies a front face lock. Valkyria with a wrist lock takedown. Davenport goes for a Swinging Arm-Ringer, but Valkyria lands back on her feet. Valkyria with a Hip Toss. Valkyria applies a side headlock. Valkyria transitions into a cravate. Davenport drives her knee into the midsection of Valkyria. Valkyria dives over Davenport. Davenport blocks The Sunset Flip. Valkyria reapplies the cravate. Davenport backs Valkyria into the turnbuckles. Davenport with heavy bodyshots. Valkyria launches Davenport over the top rope. Davenport delivers the hot shot. Davenport with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Davenport repeatedly kicks Valkyria in the face. Davenport with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Davenport applies a rear chin lock. Valkyria decks Davenport with a JawBreaker. Valkyria unloads a flurry of strikes. Valkyria with two clotheslines. Davenport reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyria. Valkyria with a Running Crossbody Block. Valkyria with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyria headbutts the midsection of Davenport. Valkyria kicks Davenport in the chest. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyria goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Davenport ducks out of the way. Davenport goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Valkyria counters with The Brainbuster for a two count. Davenport hammers down on the back of Valkyria’s neck. Davenport rocks Valkyria with a forearm smash. Valkyria blocks a boot from Davenport. Valkyria with a Release German Suplex for a two count.

Valkyria drags Davenport to the corner. Davenport with a straight right hand. Davenport and Valkyria are trading back and forth shots. Davenport with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davenport hits The Avalanche Falcon Arrow. Valkyria wisely exits the ring. Davenport throws Valkyria into the ringside barricade. Davenport goes for The Kamigoye, but Valkyria ducks out of the way. Davenport starts favoring her right knee. Davenport slams Valkyria’s head on the top rope. Davenport goes for another Falcon Arrow, but Valkyria lands back on her feet. Valkyria applies a waist lock. Davenport drives Valkyria face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyria avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Valkyria with The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyria connects with The Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Lola Vice runs down to the ring with her NXT Breakout Contract. Tatum Paxley attacks Vice from behind. Paxley gets into a big brawl with Vice and Elektra Lopez.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid informs us that Ilja Dragunov will not be medically cleared for tonight’s main event.

Second Match: The LWO & Carlito vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Cruz Del Toro and Drew Gulak will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gulak reverses out of the irish whip from Toro. Toro ducks a clothesline from Gulak. Toro applies a side headlock. Gulak whips Toro across the ring. Toro ducks under two clotheslines from Gulak. Toro with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Gulak launches Toro over the top rope. Toro with a Springboard Crossbody Block for a one count. Toro applies a front face lock. Wilde tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted MoonSault for a two count. Wilde uppercuts Gulak. Gulak reverses out of the irish whip from Wilde. Wilde holds onto the ropes. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Kemp. Wilde slaps Gulak in the chest. Wilde leapfrogs over Kemp. Wilde with a Missile Dropkick/Arm-Drag Combination. Borne attacks Wilde from behind. That leads us to a pier six brawl. The LWO clears the ring. Wilde with a Massive Crossbody Block to the outside.

Wilde rolls Gulak back into the ring. Wilde delivers another Missile Dropkick for a two count. Wilde is throwing haymakers at Gulak. Gulak reverses out of the irish whip from Wilde. Borne drives his knee into Wilde’s back. Wilde takes a swipe at Borne. Gulak clotheslines Wilde. Gulak tags in Borne. Borne punches Wilde in the ribs. Borne tees off on Wilde. Borne applies a wrist lock. Borne tags in Kemp. Gut Punch Exchange. Kemp punches Wilde in the jaw. Kemp with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kemp applies The Ankle Lock. Kemp tags in Borne. Borne stomps on Wilde’s back. Borne with a straight right hand. Borne tags in Gulak. Gulak punches Wilde in the back. Gulak bodyslams Wilde. Simultaneous tag to Kemp. Gulak with a German Suplex. Dropkick/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Kemp reapplies The Ankle Lock. Kemp tags in Gulak.

Gulak stops Wilde in his tracks. Gulak tags in Kemp. Kemp stomps on Wilde’s back. Kemp is going to the well with these ankle locks. Kemp knocks Toro off the ring apron. Kemp scores the ankle pick. Kemp goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Wilde lands back on his feet. Wilde rolls under a clothesline from Kemp. Wilde tags in Carlito. Carlito with a flurry of haymakers. Carlito kicks Kemp in the gut. Carlito whips Kemp across the ring. Carlito with a Running Knee Lift. Carlito with a double clothesline. Carlito follows that with a Back Body Drop to Gulak. Kemp with a gut punch. Carlito responds with The Spinebuster for a two count. Wilde dives over Gulak. Wilde SuperKicks Gulak. Borne sends Wilde face first into the top rope. Borne with a running clothesline. Toro with a Springboard Missile Dropkick. Kemp bodyslams Toro. Carlito decks Kemp with a back elbow smash. Kemp with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Wilde lands The Tornillo. Toro made the blind tag. Toro with an Apron Enzuigiri. Carlito hits The Backstabber. Carlito bodyslams Kemp. Toro connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The LWO & Carlito via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Trick is beyond disappointed about the breaking news because he’s been grinding for this opportunity. He wishes Ilja Dragunov a speedy recovery. Melo is not buying this injury. Grayson Waller joins the conversation. Trick calls Grayson a naysayer. Grayson says that he’s on SmackDown now and he doesn’t need to wrestle flops like Trick and Melo. Melo says that Trick should put his number one contender spot on the line against Grayson. Grayson accepts the challenge.

Third Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Grace with a wrist lock takeover. Grace takes a bow. Grace wants Perez to shake her hand. Grace proceeds to pie face Perez. Perez slaps Grace in the face. Perez drives Grace first into three turnbuckle pads. Grace decks Perez with a back elbow smash. Grace whips Perez across the ring. Perez ducks under a back elbow from Grace. Perez ducks a clothesline from Grace. Perez with a Running Crossbody Block. Perez with a pinning combination for a two count. Grace goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perez lands back on her feet. Grace blocks The O’Connor Roll. Perez ducks another clothesline from Grace. Grace teep kicks Perez into the ropes. Grace catapults Perez throat first into the middle rope. Grace repeatedly slams Perez’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace tugs on Perez’s hair. Grace with a running back elbow smash.

Grace with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Grace applies a rear chin lock. Perez rolls Grace over for a two count. Grace kicks Perez in the ribs. Grace talks smack to Perez. Grace repeatedly drives Perez face first into the canvas. Grace toys around with Perez. Perez blocks a boot from Grace. Perez tees off on Grace. Perez with a basement dropkick. Perez pops back on her feet. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Perez rocks Grace with a forearm smash. Perez transitions into a corner mount. Grace rakes the eyes of Perez. Grace dumps Perez face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Perez blocks The Uranage Slam. Perez connects with The Pop Rocks to pickup the victory. After the match, Grace says that Perez has issues. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez applies The CrossFace. The referees had to pull Perez off of Grace. Due to Perez’s behavior, the referee reversed his decision and awarded the victory to Grace.

Winner: Arianna Grace via Pinfall

– Ava informs us that the 2024 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins next week.

– Nikkita Lyons tells Blair Davenport that they have unfinished business.

Fourth Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley. If Stratton Wins, Henley Becomes Her Servant. If Henley Wins, Stratton Becomes Her Ranch Hand

Henley immediately attacks Stratton after the bell rings. Henley slams Stratton’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Stratton reverses out of the irish whip from Henley. Henley drops Stratton with a shoulder tackle. Henley dumps Stratton out of the ring. Stratton pulls Henley out of the ring. Henley with a straight right hand. Henley slams Stratton’s head on the ring apron. Stratton fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Henley is throwing haymakers at Stratton. Henley with a back chop. Henley rolls Stratton back into the ring. Henley hooks the outside leg for a two count. Stratton with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Henley avoids The Sunset Flip. Henley with a drop toe hold. Henley with a low leg lariat. Stratton blocks The Sliding Haymaker. Stratton drives Henley face first into the steel ring post. Stratton with The Alabama Slam into the apron. Stratton poses for the crowd. Stratton rolls Henley back into the ring.

Stratton punches Henley in the chest. Stratton whips Henley into the turnbuckles. Stratton levels Henley with The Body Avalanche. Stratton repeatedly whips Henley back first into the turnbuckles. Stratton applies a rear chin lock. Stratton drives her knee into the midsection of Henley. Stratton pulls Henley down to the mat. Stratton with clubbing mid-kicks. Stratton tells Henley to put her foot down. Henley slaps Stratton in the chest. Stratton with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack. Misfired Clotheslines. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Stratton with The Kitchen Sink. Henley with a Spinning Back Kick. Henley clotheslines Stratton. Henley with a Spinning Bulldog. Henley with a running back elbow smash. Henley repeatedly stomps on Stratton’s chest.

Henley throws Stratton into the ringside barricade. Henley rolls Stratton back into the ring. Henley with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Stratton. Stratton buries her knee into the midsection of Henley. Stratton goes for The Cartwheel Alabama Slam, but Henley counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Stratton blocks The Vertical Suplex. Henley dives over Stratton. Stratton drops Henley with The SpineBuster for a two count. Stratton with The Rolling Senton. Henley avoids The Prettiest MoonSault Ever. Henley decks Stratton with a back elbow smash. Henley with a Headscissors Takeover to the outside. Second Forearm Exchange. Stratton dumps Henley face first on the apron. Stratton rolls Henley back into the ring. Stratton grabs a steel chair. Henley thrust kicks the midsection of Stratton. The referee snatches the chair out of Stratton’s hands. Henley connects with The Shining Wizard to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fallon Henley via Pinfall

– Baron Corbin suggest that Bron Breakker should be his tag team partner for The Dusty Classic.

– Oba Femi Vignette.

– Cora Jade confronts Gigi Dolin in the women’s locker room.

Ridge Holland Interview

Sarah Schreiber: Ridge, thanks for joining me. You mentioned that this turn in NXT is all about Ridge’s redemption. Now, there’s been a lot that’s been said, and made about your actions since arriving to NXT. In your return, you said that you are no stranger to mishaps in the ring. What could you tell us about your journey to today?

Ridge Holland: Yeah, you know, Sarah, you’re spot on, you hit the nail on the head. It’s true, I am no stranger to injuries, mishaps, and accidents in the ring. Just as my career was starting to take an upward trajectory, an upper climb, that first rung of the ladder, I remember that we were building to WarGames in 2020. I was going to be on the same team as Pat McAfee, then tragedy struck, and I blew both my knees out. A fractured and dislocated left ankle. I ruptured my kneecap on my right leg. In that moment, I thought it was all over. I remember laying on the ramp, just looking up at the lights, thinking if this was how it’s going to end. How can I go home and tell my wife, who was pregnant at the time, that I dragged you away from your family, from your home, to try out this new life in the states. How could I tell her that it’s over and that we have to go back. This is how I feed my family. This is how I pay the bills. How I keep a roof over their heads.

Sarah Schreiber: But you did recover. You come back and you form, The Brawling Brutes with you, Butch, and Sheamus. How exciting on SmackDown?

Ridge Holland: It’s kind of bittersweet because, although I appreciate the opportunity with Sheamus and Butch, I get flashbacks to our first PLE. Day One, two days ago, yesterday, where I got my nose smashed. The injury bug strikes again. I go home and get surgery.

Sarah Schreiber: But you pick yourself back up.

Ridge Holland: You have to when you have all the people relying on you.

Sarah Schreiber: Then a few weeks ago, you arrive back to NXT. And you got the opportunity to show how you stack up against the NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov. Yes, there was an abrupt ending, and there were questions. But the biggest question is, who is the real Ridge Holland, you want NXT to know?

Ridge Holland: Look, I respect Ilja, immensely. And every word that came out of my mouth, two weeks ago, I meant it. And when that bell ranged later that night, whatever happened, happened. There was no malicious intent. There was no ill will. At the end of the day, I’m a dad, I’m a husband, I’m a friend. I’m not a monster who goes out there, and endlessly tries to hurt people and take away someone’s career, because I know what that feels like. I know how fast things can get taken away, it goes, just like that. I don’t have that in me to do that to someone else. It’s not in my DNA. But the point still stands, I came to NXT to show everybody who Ridge Holland really is. I will go through every member of that roster, man by man, to prove myself, to find redemption. And to show the NXT Universe who Ridge Holland truly is, with no perceptions.

Fifth Match: Oba Femi vs. Riley Osborne In The Finals Of The 2023 Men’s Breakout Tournament

Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne are cheering on Osborne from the crowd. Femi drives Osborne into the turnbuckles. Osborne repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Femi. Osborne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Femi swats away a dropkick for Osborne. Femi goes for an elbow drop, but Osborne ducks out of the way. Osborne applies a front face lock. Femi launches Osborne across the ring. Femi goes for a Bodyslam, but Osborne lands back on his feet. Osborne delivers a chop block. Osborne with a Running Boot. Osborne blocks The Chokeslam. Femi sends Osborne crashing to the outside. Femi rolls Osborne back into the ring. Osborne sends Femi tumbling to the floor. Osborne kicks Femi in the face. Femi responds with a vicious overhand chop. Femi kicks Osborne in the back. Femi whips Osborne across the ring. Femi with a Back Body Drop.

Femi uppercuts Osborne. Femi kicks Osborne in the ribs. Femi is choking Osborne with his boot. Femi with an arm-ringer. Femi kicks Osborne in the ribs. Femi punches Osborne in the back. Femi whips Osborne into the turnbuckles. Femi kicks Osborne in the face. Femi with Two Bodyslams for a two count. Femi with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Femi drives his knee into the midsection of Osborne. Femi hammers down on the back of Osborne’s neck. Osborne is displaying his fighting spirit. Femi rocks Osborne with a forearm smash. Femi applies The Bear Hug. Femi with a knee lift. Femi sends Osborne to the corner. Femi reapplies The Bear Hug. Osborne with forearm shivers. Femi responds with The Uranage BackBreaker. Femi follows that with another Bear Hug. Osborne with two sharp elbow strikes.

Osborne decks Femi with Two JawBreakers. Femi uppercuts Osborne. Femi is mauling Osborne in the corner. Osborne sends Femi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Osborne slaps Femi in the chest. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from Osborne. Femi blocks The Sunset Flip. Osborne ducks a clothesline from Femi. Osborne with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Osborne dropkicks Femi. Osborne with The Standing Tornillo for a two count. Osborne with a Running Uppercut. Femi launches Osborne over the top rope. Osborne with a chop block. Osborne with The Roundhouse Kick. Osborne dives over Femi. Osborne with a Rising Knee Strike. Osborne goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Femi gets his knees up in the air. Femi delivers The Snake Eyes. Femi with a Spinning PowerBomb. Femi connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Oba Femi via Pinfall

– Out The Mud Vignette.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Kiana James and Izzi Dame. Izzi says that Kiana has the best business mind in the WWE, and she made the right decision. Kiana calls Izzi a triple threat. Izzi is not shy of conflict. Kiana sees dollar signs when it comes to Izzi. In 2024, everyone will know who Izzi Dame is.

– Trick Williams tells Carmelo Hayes that he wants to handle business by himself tonight.

– Chase U is proud of Riley Osborne. Jacy Jayne says that she’s taking over going forward. Andre Chase will not be competing in The Dusty Cup because he needs to focus on his debt.

– Tatum Paxley tells Lyra Valkyria that she’ll have her back as long as she remains the NXT Women’s Champion.

– Nathan Frazer, Axiom, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe will be entering The Dusty Cup.

– The Family has accepted OTM’s challenge for next week. Tony D’Angelo introduces us to Adriana Rizzo.

Sixth Match: Trick Williams vs. Grayson Waller In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE NXT Championship

Waller scores a right jab. Waller with rapid fire bodyshots. Waller repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Waller with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Waller whips Williams across the ring. Williams dodges The Running Boot. Williams drops down on the canvas. Williams leapfrogs over Waller. Williams dropkicks Waller. Williams with Two Bodyslams. Waller sends Williams across the ring. Williams ducks a clothesline from Waller. Williams with another dropkick. Williams bodyslams Waller for a two count. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Waller. Williams with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Waller avoids The Windmill Kick. Waller regroups on the outside. Waller pulls Williams out of the ring. Waller with a forearm smash. Williams slaps Waller in the chest. Waller kicks Williams in the gut. Waller punches Williams in the back. Waller talks smack to Booker T. Williams launches Waller over the announce table. Williams poses for the crowd. Waller with The Rolling Elbow. Waller kicks Williams out of the ring. Waller with a Sliding Lariat on the floor. Waller with an overhand chop. Waller mocks Williams. Waller scores a liver shot. Waller rolls Williams back into the ring.

Waller goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Williams counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Waller scores the elbow knockdown. Waller rams his knee across Williams face. Waller hammers down on the back of Williams neck. Waller stands on the back of Williams neck. Waller whips Williams into the turnbuckles. Waller starts doing push ups in the corner. Waller decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Waller whips Williams across the ring. Waller blocks The Sunset Flip. Waller with a downward punch. Waller with hammer elbows. Waller hooks the outside leg for a two count. Williams with heavy bodyshots. Williams with forearm shivers. Waller clings onto the top rope. Waller kicks Williams in the face. Waller with a falling sledge for a two count. Waller applies a front face lock. Williams with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Williams with forearm shivers. Williams tees off on Waller. Williams sends Waller to the corner. Waller with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Waller drives Williams shoulder first into the steel ring post. Waller applies the single leg crab in the turnbuckles. The referee admonishes Waller. Waller repeatedly drops his elbow on the small of Williams back. Waller reapplies the single leg crab. Williams grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Waller is playing mind games with Williams. Williams slaps Waller in the face. Williams ducks a clothesline from Waller. Williams unloads a flurry of strikes. Waller reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams with a leaping clothesline. Williams scores the elbow knockdown. Williams with The Flapjack. Waller slams Williams head on the top rope. Waller goes for The Roll Through Stunner, but Williams counters with The Pop Up Haymaker for a two count. Williams is putting the boots to Waller. Williams with forearm shivers. Williams with a knee lift. Williams goes for a NeckBreaker, but Waller blocks it. Waller with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Waller puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Williams blocks The SuperPlex. Williams hits The Avalanche Book End for a two count. Waller hyperextends the right shoulder of Williams. Waller with The Roll Through Flatliner for a two count. Waller goes for The Springboard Elbow Drop, but Williams ducks out of the way. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Williams gets distracted by Carmelo Hayes. Kevin Owens rocks Waller with a forearm smash behind the referee’s back. Owens rolls Waller back into the ring. Williams connects with The Flash Knee to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trick Williams via Pinfall

