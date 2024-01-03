AEW star Ortiz recently joined The Shining Wizards podcast to give his thoughts on Eddie Kingston, who just became the Triple Crown Champion (NJPW STRONG, ROH World, AEW Continental) for AEW at Worlds End. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wishes he could team up with Kingston again:

Eddie Kingston would be up there, one of them (people I would choose to form a team with). We definitely did do it for a while, but, he got hurt. I think that’s when he got his hernia and he was out for a little while. So we were tagging and that’s when we had the Akiyama match, the Jun match and we were tagging and it looked like we were kind of gonna be a tag team, but then he came back, he did the G1 and he did the tournament and he kind of went off to his own path. So, I’ll maybe revisit that this year. I mean, we’ll see what happens. But if I say, the first person probably would be Eddie Kingston. Who after that? I don’t know. That’s me biasedly answering that just because it was already kind of a thing and I feel like we were really getting into kind of a groove. It just got cut short.

Refers to Kingston as a modern day Dusty Rhodes:

Man, it’s dope (seeing Eddie Kingston’s success). Everyone that knew Eddie or if you’ve seen Eddie on the independents and just any wrestlers that’s shared a locker room with him and just seen him do a promo and just seen him have one of those matches, we all knew who he was and just the rest of the world needed to be exposed to that. I’ve said it to him, he doesn’t like the reference but, he’s almost like our generation’s Dusty Rhodes. He’s the everyday guy, you know what I mean? He’s the blue-collar guy. He’s legit that guy and it’s just, his promos make you believe. No matter what, you know it’s coming from a place that’s real and then just him being my friend, on top of me actually just being a fan of his work, it was really awesome man. I was watching at home (AEW Worlds End) because sadly I wasn’t at the pay-per-view, but I was watching on my cell phone because I couldn’t mirror it onto my TV. I was like, I really feel like a dad, like an old dad that couldn’t get the technology to work. I’m pissed off, wanting to break my phone… So anyways, I got to watch him win the Intercontinental Classic on a really two-inch screen, but it was really cool. It was dope. I love.

