This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.

WWE taped matches inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night prior to the start of the special annual “New Year’s Evil” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

* Brooks Jensen defeated Luca Crusifino with a flying top rope knee drop. Crusifino came out wearing his usual shirt but removed it during the match.



* Kiana James and Izzi Dame defeated Brinley Reece and Kiyah Dream following a grounded codebreaker by Kiana on Kiyah with Izzi getting the pin.



* Oro Mensah (with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) defeated Dion Lennox via a running spinning kick in the corner.

From there, things switched over to the live episode of WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil 2024.