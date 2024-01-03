There won’t be any interruptions for the first quarter of the two-hour block of New Year’s Evil this evening.

The special annual “New Year’s Evil” edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air commercial-free for the first 30 minutes this week.

Kicking things off for this week’s show is the first of two world title matches, as NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defends against NXT Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner Blair Davenport.

Make sure to join us here for live WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil results coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.