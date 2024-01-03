A new segment has been announced for the first AEW show of the New Year of 2024.

Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the official X account for All Elite Wrestling has announced a new segment involving TNT Champion Christian Cage.

Following an AEW Worlds End 2023 year-end pay-per-view over the weekend that saw “The Patriarchy” lose and regain his TNT Championship, Christian Cage will take part in a “2024 State of the Union” segment on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Newark, N.J.