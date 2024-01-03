WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 featured a “former world champion.”

It looks like WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 will feature a “former NXT world champion.”

During the annual New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network tonight from Orlando, FL., WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels took to social media to make an interesting post.

“New Year’s Evil is off to a hot start,” Michaels wrote via X. “Just got a call from a former NXT champion who wants to stop by and watch the new main event.”

Check out the post below.