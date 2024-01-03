Another tournament will kick off next week.

During the annual New Year’s Evil special episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night, WWE announced that the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament will begin next week.

The announcement was made by new authority figure for NXT, Ava Raine.

Check out the video of the announcement below