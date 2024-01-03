And just like that, the advertised main event goes out the window.

This week’s annual New Year’s Evil special edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network featured a breaking news announcement after the first match of the evening wrapped up.

In a backstage breaking news segment, WWE NXT broadcast team member Kelly Kincaid stood outside of the WWE Medical room and announced that Ilja Dragunov has not been medically cleared to compete tonight, and that his scheduled NXT World Championship main event was scratched.

Later in the show, Grayson Waller confronted Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes to taunt Trick for losing out on his title opportunity. This led to Hayes offering Trick’s title shot up in an eliminator bout against Waller, which will take place as the new main event of the show.

WWE has confirmed on the broadcast via Ava Raine that the winner of the Williams-Waller bout will advance to challenge Ilja Dragunov in his next NXT World Championship defense when he is medically cleared to return to the ring.