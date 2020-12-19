AEW has announced the following lineup for this Tuesday’s edition of their Youtube episodic, DARK. Check it out below.
-The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 10, 5) versus Aaron Solow/Ray Jaz/Fuego Del Sol
-Peter Avalon versus Mike Verna
-Jurassic Express versus Bear Country
-Rey Fenix versus Danny Limelight
-Lee Johnson versus Stu Grayson
-KiLynn King versus Alex Garcia
-Sonny Kiss versus Miro
-Lelya Hirsch versus Madi Wrenkowski
-Thunder Rosa versus Jazmin Allure
-Tesha Price versus Nyla Rose
-Terrell Hughes/Terrence versus Gunn Club
-Vertvixen versus Red Velvet
-Britt Baker segments of The Waiting room featuring NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb