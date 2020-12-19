AEW has announced the following lineup for this Tuesday’s edition of their Youtube episodic, DARK. Check it out below.

-The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 10, 5) versus Aaron Solow/Ray Jaz/Fuego Del Sol

-Peter Avalon versus Mike Verna

-Jurassic Express versus Bear Country

-Rey Fenix versus Danny Limelight

-Lee Johnson versus Stu Grayson

-KiLynn King versus Alex Garcia

-Sonny Kiss versus Miro

-Lelya Hirsch versus Madi Wrenkowski

-Thunder Rosa versus Jazmin Allure

-Tesha Price versus Nyla Rose

-Terrell Hughes/Terrence versus Gunn Club

-Vertvixen versus Red Velvet

-Britt Baker segments of The Waiting room featuring NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb