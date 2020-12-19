AEW manager and coach Arn Anderson spoke about the current wrestling landscape on the latest edition of his ARN podcast, where the Enforcer specifically touched on major draws in the industry, claiming that today’s scene doesn’t have one person responsible for bringing in fans. Hear his full thoughts below.

No one person is going to be responsible for drawing a house and hasn’t for some time. Now that used to not be the case. I mean when Hulk Hogan was on the card? That would do it. But when you’re saying in 2015 [and beyond]? If you’ve got eight matches on a card? You better have five that matter. People are tight with a buck these days and how they’ve got to spend their money. They pick and choose where they spend their money. One person hasn’t drawn a house in a long long time. You’ve got to have several things that the audience is interested in.

