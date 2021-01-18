During his appearance on The Bump, A.J. Styles named his Royal Rumble match against John Cena as the best match of his career. Here’s what he had to say:

It was awesome! I think about this match with John Cena, and I would say, out of all the matches I’ve had, this was the best one. A lot of people don’t know this, but we never left the ring in this match. We never went outside of the ring; it was all in the ring, which is not really heard of these days. I’m really proud of that match.

Credit: The Bump. H/T WrestlingInc.