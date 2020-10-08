During a recent Twitch stream, A.J. Styles addressed the uncertainty surrounding the WWE looking to take control of the Twitch streams of their talent. Here’s what he had to say:

Everybody wants to know, ‘Are we going to have Twitch? Is Twitch gonna happen?’ I’m gonna be honest with you; I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what they expect from us when it comes to our channel. I don’t know if it’s something that they go, ‘Well okay, listen. We just want you guys under, you know, an umbrella. Like a WWE Twitch, and here’s who’s under this. Here’s what time they come on. If that’s the case, that’s great because fans would know where to find us. I don’t know that that’s going to happen. I literally don’t know, and unfortunately I found out a lot of stuff just like you guys, through the internet, which is a shame. You’d think it’d be better than that. For guys who are on here trying to — not only work for WWE, but then do their own Twitch and stuff like that. You’d think it’d be a lot easier for them to communicate with us and us alone instead of whoever it is behind the scenes, and them going and talking to Joe Blow and they having more information than us. Is anything set in stone? I don’t think so. I think nothing is. I think it’s going to come down to communication.