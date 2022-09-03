AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage on TNT that Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will be defending the AAA mixed tag team titles against Ortiz and Ruby Soho at this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view as a part of the Zero Hour pre-show.

Ruby gets the pin and scores the win for her and Ortiz, while Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are left shocked! It seems Soho and Ortiz have their eyes set on those AAA World Mixed Tag Team titles 👀 #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Ff6TKis4Me — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Dark Order (Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, John Silver)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA

Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Miro

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Zero Hour Pre-show: AEW All-Atlantic Title Match

Kip Sabian vs. PAC (c)

Zero Hour Pre-show: FTW Title Match

Angelo Parker vs. Hook (c)

Zero Hour Pre-show: AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles Match

Ortiz and Ruby Soho vs. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (c)