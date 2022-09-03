Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured the Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) and Adam Page taking on the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) and Orange Cassidy in a trios title tournament semifinal, where the winner advances to the final round at this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

The match was an exciting back-and-forth contest, but in the end, Dark Order would emerge victorious behind Page’s leadership. This means they will face The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) on Sunday, adding yet another layer to the ongoing Elite saga.

Updated ALL OUT lineup:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Dark Order (Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, John Silver)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA

Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Miro

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Zero Hour Pre-show: AEW All-Atlantic Title Match

Kip Sabian vs. PAC (c)

Zero Hour Pre-show: FTW Title Match

Angelo Parker vs. Hook (c)