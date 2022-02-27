According to latest Wrestling Observer Radio, AAA is potentially looking at a deal with a U.S. Spanish Language TV Network to expand their programming.

The report specifies that AAA planning tours throughout the states, including regularly in 2023, indicates that a network deal may be in the works. While nothing is confirmed the publication’s head writer Dave Meltzer notes that a television deal would make the Lucha-libre promotion’s expansion plans more logical.

This is further backed up by AAA President Dorian Roldan, who appeared on the Business of the Business podcast to discuss AAA’s plan of running smaller events in popular wrestling cities like Chicago and Phoenix, and around states like Texas. Roldan added that he believes that the large Hispanic population in the U.S. could benefit AAA and potentially get more eyes on the product.

We’ll keep you updated.