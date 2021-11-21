News surfaced earlier this past week that AEW superstar Kenny Omega will not be competing at AAA’s TripleMania Regia event next month due to his lingering injuries and planned surgeries, where the Cleaner was set to defend the Mega championship against top lucha-libre superstar, Hijo del Vikingo.

Today AAA has tweeted out that they have been in constant contact with AEW and Kenny Omega, and that they will be making an official announcement on the situation at some point tomorrow. Rumor is that Omega will not be stripped of his Mega championship as he has had more defenses of the title in his reign than any previous champion. The tweet translates to, “In the last few days we have been in communication with

@AEW and @KennyOmegamanX regarding their fight in #TriplemaniaRegia vs @vikingo_aaa; tomorrow we will have more news.”