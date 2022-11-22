The Iron Claw has its Ric Flair.

Deadline announced this morning that actor Aaron Dean Eisenberg, best know for his work in The Deuce, has been cast in the upcoming A24 film, which is based around the legendary Von Erich family. Eisenberg joins Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney in the film, as well as wrestling superstar MJF, who just became the new AEW world champion.

The Iron Claw is already in production and is being directed by Sean Durkin, who also penned the script.