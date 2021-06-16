Pro-wrestling superstar ACH (fka Jordan Myles in WWE NXT) issued a short statement on his personal Instagram earlier today announcing that he will be retiring from the sport. This comes just one week after Lio Rush retired due to lingering injuries and wanting to focus more on being a father. ACH writes:

No need for the dramatic or emotional word play. As of today I will officially step away from professional wrestling. Thank you all for the support and love.

ACH has made his name known throughout the wrestling circuits, and has appeared for WWE, NJPW, MLW, GCW, ROH, and a number of indie federations around the world, including AAW, where he worked his last match on May 7th. Check out his post below.