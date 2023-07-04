Adam Cole and Carmelo Hayes are bigs fans of each other.

The two men exchanged king words with one another on Twitter after an initial tweet from a fan pointed out that Cole and Hayes are the only recent stars who have appeared on all three WWE brands in a span of a month. This prompted Hayes, who is the current reigning NXT Champion, to sing the praises of the former Undisputed Era leader after the two competed against each other in what was one of Cole’s final matches in WWE.

“Forever grateful. He’s the man,” said Hayes. Cole reacted to Hayes by writing back, “YOU are the man. Keep killin it.”

Check out the exchange below.

