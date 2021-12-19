AEW superstar Adam Cole made an appearance at today’s Halo Championship Series in Raleigh, North Carolina. The former NXT champion is a big fan of the series and has been streaming the new Halo Infinite on his Twitch channel. See a video of his cameo below.

AEW star Daniel Garcia took to Twitter to comment on pinning Eddie Kingston on Friday’s Rampage during a six-man tag. He writes, “After taking damage from Fenix, I knew the match had to end soon. King grabbed me for what I think was a backdrop. 2.0 saw me hurt and pulled him, letting me recover. I knew he would go for the finish soon w his backfist. He overcommitted allowing me to use his momentum for a pin.”