Adam Cole will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Title on Wednesday’s WWE NXT and did an interview with DAZN to promote it. Here are some of the highlights:
Where does he view The Undisputed Era in terms of all-time great factions:
I do think that when we were firing on all cylinders, I really do think we were special. Especially when you look at the relationship that all of us had, the backstory considering the fact that we had known each other for a really, really long time. I do. I feel like if at one point when we had all the championships, we were having high-profile matches all over the card. When we were together, it truly was like a brotherhood. So I do absolutely stand by the fact that I think as far as the modern era of pro wrestling goes, I do think we were one of the greatest factions ever.
His rivalry with Finn Balor:
I think there’s a ton of aspects to that. I think it’s actually started a long time ago. We’ve had hints of having issues or matches and stuff like that. In the past, it’s been this very slow build towards who is the greatest NXT champion of all time because, at the end of the day, that’s what it’s always been about. When we had our first match together, and I was the NXT champion, I beat Finn Balor. Then we wrestled each other again, and Finn Balor wins the NXT championship, and he beats me. Now we’re coming into this match, and it’s technically the rubber match to see truly who is the greatest NXT champion of all time. I stand by the fact that Finn is one of the greatest guys ever to hold the NXT Championship. I think he was before I got there and had my record-breaking 403 day run as NXT champion. But absolutely, I think even the way this match has been promoted, people have been calling it megastar versus megastar. I do truly believe that many people view us as the one and two or 1A and 1B as far as NXT champions go. I absolutely feel like we’re scratching the surface, and it feels so new and so fresh every single time we’ve had a match together. It feels almost like it hasn’t happened before because there’s so much different stuff going on around us.