AEW has announced several matches for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes the in-ring debut of the newest member of the Elite, Adam Cole. Check it out below.
-Adam Cole versus Frankie Kazarian
-Jade Cargill versus Leyla Hirsch
-Shawn Spears versus Darby Allin
AEW has also announced that Cody Rhodes will get a rematch with Malakai Black at the September 22nd Dynamite Grand Slam special from Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens New York.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR GRAND SLAM:
-MJF versus Brian Pillman Jr.
-Malakai Black versus Cody Rhodes
