AEW has announced several matches for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes the in-ring debut of the newest member of the Elite, Adam Cole. Check it out below.

-Adam Cole versus Frankie Kazarian

-Jade Cargill versus Leyla Hirsch

-Shawn Spears versus Darby Allin

AEW has also announced that Cody Rhodes will get a rematch with Malakai Black at the September 22nd Dynamite Grand Slam special from Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR GRAND SLAM:

-MJF versus Brian Pillman Jr.

-Malakai Black versus Cody Rhodes