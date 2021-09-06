One of the many surprise debuts at last night’s AEW ALL OUT pay per view was Adam Cole, who came out to a huge pop from the Chicago crowd before joining his longtime friends in the Elite in the show’s final segment.

Cole would speak in the post-show media scrum about his publicly known conversations with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, stating that he has nothing but respect for McMahon, but that AEW President Tony Khan’s love for pro-wrestling is ultimately what factored into his decision of joining the promotion. Highlights are below.

Says his talks with Vince McMahon went great:

“The talk went great. We had a really, really good conversation, about a lot of different things, but the actual conversation itself was awesome. I had no bad experience with him whatsoever. He is an intimidating man that definitely commands respect in a lot of ways. But the experience itself was totally fine.”

Calls Tony Khan an amazing person whose love for pro-wrestling is contagious:

“Working and being around Tony is so cool for so many different reasons, but the biggest one is how contagious his love for wrestling is. I know that I love pro wrestling, but you can’t help, but be more excited and more ready to go and more fired up when you’re around Tony, I feel like I can go and talk to Tony about anything. I’m not just saying this because he’s sitting here, I say this to everybody, but Tony is an amazing, amazing person.”

