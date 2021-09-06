AEW President Tony Khan participated in the media scrum immediately following last night’s ALL OUT pay per view, where Khan answered a number of questions regarding new acquisitions Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson, as well as other pro-wrestling related topics.

One topic was AEW’s next pay per view, Full Gear, being moved from November 6th to November 13th. Khan explains that he did not want to go head to head with the UFC 246 pay per view or the Canelo Alvarez boxing match on November 6th, adding that UFC President Dana White is a good friend of his.

”I really would prefer not to compete head-to-head with, honestly, knocking over for one thing, but also, Dana is a really good friend of mine and I don’t really see any point of taking money off of each other’s plate. He’s got a big pay-per-view that day and I was actually able to, when you find out what we’ve got set up, it’s a logistically big change, but I think in the end, it probably is going to work out better for us and work out better for them. Then, my friend and I both get to do our shows on back-to-back weekends and be very happy.”

Khan later stated that he’s unsure of the destination of Full Gear but the Rampage before will take place in St. Louis.

“I can’t get into the destination [of Full Gear], but I will say that we will still be in St. Louis for Friday night Rampage, which is the night before.”

