AEW superstar Adam Cole recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss his departure from WWE, and how great the company was to him during his final stretch, which included him signing a minor extension so he could finish his NXT feud with Kyle O’Reilly. Highlights are below.

Says it was a no-brainer to sign the minor extension with WWE:

I did make it very clear to them that I wanted to weigh my options and think about what I was going to do. They could not have been more professional. They could not have been cooler about it. They never pressured me. They were awesome the whole way through. I think what really helped is, during everything going on, there was a short extension that I ended up signing. To me, it was such a no-brainer. They didn’t have to convince me, they didn’t have to talk me into it. I was in the middle of a program with one of my best friends Kyle O’Reilly. It was really important to me that I got to finish that.

How good WWE was to him during the entire process:

Not just that, but because of how good they were to me that entire time. That was really helpful was far as the respect on both sides. Hypothetically, I could have ended up walking out and debuting on Dynamite a few days later, but there was no chance, no chance I would have ever done that. I made it very clear to them that I was going to think about what I was going to do. It was tough because I really had no idea. I couldn’t communicate properly with AEW until my contract was up. At that point, I felt like it would have been foolish of me, from my own personal standpoint, to not at least wait and see what the options were. They understood that.

Full interview is below.