Chris Jericho did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

During it, Jericho recalled the incident where he nearly got into a fight with Brock Lesnar at the 2016 WWE SummerSlam PPV event as Jericho didn’t know whether Randy Orton was okay after getting busted open by elbows delivered from Lesnar.

The match ended with Orton bleeding and it being declared a referee stoppage.