Chris Jericho did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.
During it, Jericho recalled the incident where he nearly got into a fight with Brock Lesnar at the 2016 WWE SummerSlam PPV event as Jericho didn’t know whether Randy Orton was okay after getting busted open by elbows delivered from Lesnar.
The match ended with Orton bleeding and it being declared a referee stoppage.
“When you get into that moment, it is what it is,” Jericho says. “You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on. So I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth.”