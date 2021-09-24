Adam Cole was on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast this week to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, Jericho talked about the impact that AEW had on NXT and WWE changing the brand to NXT 2.0.

Jericho: “NXT was put on Wednesday nights obviously to combat AEW, and we’ll wipe out, what were the words, ‘this piss ant company’ right away. The problem is, they had no idea what they were dealing with. It really backfired on them. NXT was so cool. You guys would go do your weekend PPV shows and get three times the reaction in a sold out arena than the PPV would get. When they put NXT up against AEW, it really hurt the brand to where you lost the cool factor. AEW was the cool one, and NXT got steamrolled on that. I think as a result, Vince holds a grudge against NXT. They had the chance to beat AEW and they didn’t, now I’m going to take over and I’m going to do it my way. Do you agree?”

Cole responded: “I think that’s definitely a possibility. At one phase prior to AEW, NXT really did feel cool. We would do a TakeOver, and it would be sold out, 14,000 people with the crowd rocking all night. It reminds me a lot of how AEW is. They’re there for every single match and every single false finish. Stuff changed obviously when AEW arrived, and AEW became the true alternative and things like that. Without question, the changes within NXT, or the changes in general within WWE, AEW has to play a factor to some extent.”