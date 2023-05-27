Adam Cole discusses having ECW legend Sabu in his corner at tomorrow’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Cole will be battling Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned matchup at the event, which will be the first time the two have ever faced-off inside a wrestling ring. The Ocho has the JAS in his corner so Cole evened the odds by bringing on the Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal Maniac.

Speaking on the Rasslin podcast Cole revealed how big of a Sabu fans he’s been, even calling the former world champion one of his absolute favorite talents when he was younger.

Oh my god, how incredible. Listen, I think over time, and this is pretty wild to think about, but when I was younger watching ECW, Sabu was one of my absolute favorites. It’s so weird to think as time goes on, because again Sabu was a student of the game, to think that I had his respect enough for him to help me with the J.A.S is pretty damn cool.

Sabu showed up on the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, a decision that Cole reveals happened at the very last minute.

It was absolutely a last minute decision. It’s great to have Roderick Strong there, but again, this match Sunday is Unsanctioned and we know that the J.A.S is going to be involved, so I took a shot in the dark. I talked to a friend of a friend, and reached out to Sabu. There’s nobody crazier or more prepared for an Unsanctioned match then Sabu. It all came together last minute man.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cole spoke about the concussion he had that nearly ended his career. You can check out his comments on that by clicking here.

