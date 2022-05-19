Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Houston Texas featured Adam Cole taking on Jeff Hardy in the semifinals round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

The match was a competitive back and forth that saw a ton o close-calls but in the end Cole would emerge victorious after connecting with his signature Boom running knee. He will now move on to the tournament finals, which take place at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.