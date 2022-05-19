Former WWE star Killian Dain (aka Big Damo) made his surprise AEW debut at tonight’s Rampage taping from the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX.

AEW previously announced that Shawn Spears will be in action on Rampage against an opponent to be announced, only saying that “A Giant” would be going up against Spears. That opponent ended up being Damo, who came out to a strong reaction from the crowd.

Spears defeated Damo and cut a heel promo after the match, declaring himself the Giant Killer and saying he’s ready for Wardlow in a Steel Cage.

Damo, who is married to WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H., was released from his WWE contract back on June 25 of last year. He had been with the company since June 2016.

Damo has worked for numerous American and international pro wrestling groups since leaving WWE last year, including OTT, RevPro, DEFY, NJPW Strong, Black Label Pro, PROGRESS, and CYN, among others. He defeated Jamie Stanley and Joey Conway at Control Your Narrative events earlier this month, and reunited with Alexander Wolfe (aka Axel Tischer) for a win over Joe Hendry and Adam Maxted at PROGRESS Chapter 133 last month. Other notable recent matches include a loss to Tomohiro Ishii at the NJPW Strong Mutiny taping in April, a loss to MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman at WrestleCon’s USA vs. The World event during WrestleMania 38 Weekend, a win over John Skyler at NJPW Strong’s Strong Style Evolved taping in March, and a loss to Eddie Kingston at DEFY’s Defyant Nights event in March.

There’s no word yet on if AEW is looking to sign Damo to a contract, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for full AEW Rampage spoilers from tonight’s taping in Houston, which will air this Friday night on TNT. The following matches/segment were also announced:

* A promo with Hook and Danhausen

* House of Black vs. Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol

* Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander in a quarterfinals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

