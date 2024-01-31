Adam Copeland speaks on a match that he made famous during the WWF Attitude Era.

The Rated-R Superstar spoke about the TLC match type during an interview with The Lethbridge Herald. WWE later turned the TLC name into a premium live event, but that stopped in 2020. Copeland says that he himself will not be competing in the match again since he is now in his 50s.

People say (they want to see it), but no, actually stop and think about it for a second. We were in our early 20s when we did those matches. We’re in our 50s now. Leave it in a very good place in memory, and let us do what we do now, which is tell better stories.

Copeland has been holding the “Cope Open” on AEW programming, where he holds victories over Griff Garrison, Lee Moriarty, Dante Martin, and Minoru Suzuki. He is still on a path to dethroning Christian Cage and the TNT Championship.

