Naomi comments on her WWE return.

The Glow Queen was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble matchup this past Saturday, her first appearance for the company since she and Sasha Banks walked out back in 2022. In that time Naomi signed with TNA, where she wrestled as Trinity and was a former Knockouts Champion.

During an interview on The Bump, Naomi revealed her goals now that she is back in WWE.

I think it’s just everything that’s happened in almost these past two years, and for me to still know that I matter, know my value, know my worth, and just what I’ve done in TNA. There’s no doubt anymore. There’s nothing else for me to question about my talent, about my capabilities, about the star power I have. I’ve proven it. So now, I gotta just do it this go-around in the WWE in a way bigger way than I’ve ever done before. But the challenge this time is that, though I’ve been around, I’m back again, but now it’s like starting all the way over and back at the bottom, but I’m looking forward to that challenge and working my way back up to go against the best of the best. My goal is to be a Grand Slam Champion, and that’s what my focus is. In order to get there, that’s that’s gonna take a lot of work, but that’s the mission that I’m on.

You can check out Naomi’s full interview on The Bump below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)