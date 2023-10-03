Adam Copeland opens up about his relationship with his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Copeland, who joined AEW this past weekend, spoke about the Glamazon during the post-WrestleDream media scrum. The former multi-time world champion was asked about Phoenix potentially joining him in Tony Khan’s company. Here is what he had to say:

Anytime I get to be close to Beth, obviously, I’m going to be super excited about that. I don’t know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable. I love being around her, obviously, and we’ve had a blast when we did get to work together.

Copeland later mentions how amazing it is to be married to Phoenix, especially since she serves as his sounding board.

Where she will be instrumental without anyone knowing it is she is my sounding board. If you see me do something that you think worked, it was always bounced off Beth and she always gives me better ideas back. It’s kind of amazing to be married to a Hall of Famer. It’s pretty cool. Who can suplex you.

Elsewhere in the scrum, Copeland spoke about his arrival to AEW and how he brought his famous Metalingus theme with him. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)