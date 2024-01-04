Adam Copeland recently appeared as a guest on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast with Sam Roberts for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Rated-R Superstar” reflected on some pitches for ideas for The Judgment Day in WWE that never ended up happening for one reason or another.

Speaking on Not Sam Wrestling with Sam Roberts, Copeland recalled some ideas for Judgment Day that never fully came to fruition.

“At one point it was talked about a cauldron with bubbling black fluid and I’m holding a pitchfork,” he said. “I was like, ‘Woahh..I don’t want to do that because that’s not going to work.’ There was one week, they wanted us to float to the ring. ‘What?’ ‘No, we’ll put it on a dolly.'”

Copeland continued, “Then, I’m sitting on a throne and Priest is full core engaged because he’s basically surfing holding onto this thing, and all I felt going as we’re going down was ‘This is Spinal Tap. This is Spinal Tap.’ We got to the back and I was like, ‘I don’t think that entrance works, guys.’ But, it was, ‘I’ll give it a shot.’ It ain’t my sandbox. I don’t cut the checks. This is what you want, I’ll try and make it work, but I’ll also be the first one to tell you, ‘That didn’t work. We probably shouldn’t do that anymore, right?'”

